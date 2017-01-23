New MRI machine at MCHS – Mankato will improve diagnostics

If you wondered what was going on with the crane and the huge package it dropped into Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato – hospital officials say it was a piece of equipment that will improve diagnostic capabilities.

MCHS – Mankato is installing a new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner that officials say will make it easier to diagnose certain medical conditions, particularly those involving the brain, spine and musculoskeletal system.

The technology will also be used to support the growing Mayo Clinic orthopedics practice in the region.

Chair of radiology for Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Minnesota Dr. Jonathan Hard says the new scanner will give them, “exceptionally detailed images,” and allow doctors to more easily differentiate between harmless and potentially hazardous medical conditions with greater confidence.

It could also be more comfortable for patients, especially those that experience claustrophobia with such scans; Hard says the new MRI has a larger opening and will allow for shorter scan times to maximize patient comfort.”

The total cost of the new MRI is approximately $2.3 million. Installation and calibration will take place over the course of several weeks. The new scanner is expected to be operational in early March.