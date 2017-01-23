Red Rocks incident spills over into public safety center, MCHS – Mankato

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said an incident at Red Rocks spilled over into the county jail and Mayo Clinic Health Systems Mankato on Saturday.

Commander Dan Schisel said police were called to the bar after two women were disruptive and one attacked the bouncer. Schisel said 23-year-old Alexandria Stackhouse was accused of biting the bouncer, and while she was being detained kicked a Mankato Police Officer in the face.

Investigators determined that Stackhouse should be booked in the Blue Earth County Jail, and she continued to put up a fight. “While being transferred from the holding cell here at the public safety center and being placed in the back of one of the squad cars she started to assault the officers,” he said.

Stackhouse is charged with obstruction of police with force and disorderly conduct.

Meanwhile, the other woman Schisel said was involved in the initial incident at Red Rocks was taken to Mayo Clinic Healthy System Mankato to be treated for an unknown medical condition. She was, “Not being very cooperative and unprovokedly assaulted the nurse in the right shoulder area.”

The nurse was not seriously hurt.

Schisel said 23-year-old Quoy Love is charged with assault.

