Region’s newest State Senator optimistic about bonding dollars

Earlier this month, Governor Mark Dayton presented a $1.5 billion bonding proposal that’s very similar to the package he proposed last year – which failed in a chaotic end to the legislative session.

North Mankato Senator Nick Frentz said South Central College could get up to $6.4 million dollars from the state under the proposal, which has the support of Senate Capitol Investment Committee Chairman David Senjem. “Not only did he sign the bill that I’m authoring to help South Central,” he explained, “But he has included Highway 14 in the bonding proposal.”

MSU–Mankato could also get $4.3 million for the second phase of the Clinical Science project, and the Minnesota Security Hospital may receive $70 million to renovate and expand.

Historically, bonding bills are passed in Minnesota in even-numbered years, and Frentz said there is a bit of uncertainty over the future of the proposal. He said, “There is no guarantee that the House of Representatives would support a bonding bill, but at the point we’re at the governor would support some bonding, the Senate supports some bonding, I think, in general. So, I’m optimistic.”

Crafting a two-year state budget is lawmakers’ top priority this year, and Frentz said he will learn more about the governor’s comprehensive plan soon because Dayton has invited lawmakers to hear his budget proposals this week. He said, “That’s very important to our area; we have many different parts of our economy that are depending on a stable and secure budget.”

Dayton’s preliminary budget proposal included an expansion of the Working Family Tax Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.

Full interview: