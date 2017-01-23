Rewards cards, surveillance video lead to quick arrest in BEC Historic Courthouse Burglary

Mankato Police say a 22-year-old Willmar man was arrested after leaving a lot of evidence behind in a weekend burglary at the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse.

Commander Dan Schisel says surveillance video shows Matthew Glup breaking in to the building, and he, “Used a pry bar or some type of bar to break out a window. He then was able to reach in to gain access.”

During the investigation, Schisel says detectives came across cards that led them right to Glup. “There were cards there, like you would receive from stores for promotions or rewards or something with his name on it,” he explained.

A review of the surveillance tape showed that Glup appeared to have realized there may be cameras and covered his face…after he wandered around uncovered for a while. Schisel said, “When he left you could see on video that he had kind of pulled his jacket or his sweatshirt over his head, kind of trying to block any type of visual identification. There were cameras inside and they did capture him going through the different floors and then him leaving out on of the basement doors.”

There was no further damage beyond the broken window. Schisel says detectives and county staff are still working to determine whether anything was taken. Glup is charged with burglary in a government building, possession of burglary tools, and criminal property damage.