Saint Peter man taken to the hospital after crash on Highway 111

A Saint Peter man was injured Monday morning in a crash on Highway 111 in Nicollet County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports 57-year old Charles Eugene Kienlen was traveling northbound when he was rear-ended by another vehicle driven by 19-year old Cody Joshua Vacek of Saint Peter. Authorities say the crash occurred near the intersection with Nicollet County 5 in the Granby Township shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Kienlen suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to River’s Edge Hospital in Saint Peter. Vacek was reportedly un-injured.