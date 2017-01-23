Two Montgomery residents face drug charges after Authorities seize 27 grams of meth from their home

Two people from Montgomery were arrested on Friday after Authorities received a tip from an informant that they were dealing drugs from their home.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reports 34-year old Nicolas James May and 31-year old Diana Christina McDonald were taken into custody after executing a search warrant. Authorities say they located approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine and items associated with drug sales inside the residence at 152 Elm Avenue Southeast.

May is charged with Felony counts of First Degree Sale of Drugs and Second Degree Possession of Drugs. McDonald was charged with a Gross Misdemeanor count of 5th Degree Possession of Drugs.

Both made their initial appearance in Le Sueur County Court on Monday.