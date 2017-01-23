Warrant issued for Mankato man who allegedly strangled girlfriend

Authorities are looking for a Mankato man who they say assaulted his pregnant girlfriend on January 14.

According to the complaint, 22-year old Marquis Jaquan Sims believed his girlfriend of ten months was cheating on him and became upset when he couldn’t find any evidence of the acts on her phone. Sims allegedly became violent and strangled the woman. The victim told authorities that she could not breath, but Sims eventually let go. Mankato Police report Sims then grabbed the woman’s debit cards and her phone and left the apartment.

The Victim told Police that she believed Sims was going to take all of the money out of here bank account and leave for Wisconsin.

Sims was charged Friday with Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation along with Misdemeanor counts of Domestic Assault and Theft.

Sims was not located and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.