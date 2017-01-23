Winter Storm Warning issued for southern Minnesota

A winter storm warning has been issued for the southern portion of the KTOE listening area beginning at noon on Tuesday as weather officials eye a potentially disruptive snow system.

Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist, Alexandra Keclik says the snow will reach the Mankato Metro by mid-morning on Tuesday.

“With the heaviest snow being during the late afternoon into the early morning hours on Wednesday. We’re expecting six to eight inches. But, there is potential for up to ten inches of snow.”

The Winter Storm Warning includes Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Martin, Waseca and Watonwan Counties.

A snow emergency has been issued for the City of Mankato beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will be in place until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. For more information, Mankato residents can call 311.

The latest on road conditions can be found by heading to 511mn.org