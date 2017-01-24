City of Mankato cancels snow emergency

Due to updated winter storm weather forecasts from the National Weather Service, Mankato’s current snow emergency has been cancelled. The goal in calling this snow emergency prior to snow fall was to notify residents at the earliest time possible of the upcoming weather forecast. Since significant snow is still expected, staff expects a snow emergency will be put into effect within the next 24 hours depending on weather conditions.

“Typically, we call a snow emergency when there’s three inches of snow,” says Jeff Johnson, director of public works. “We realize the impacts a snow emergency can have on the public, so wanted to get ahead of the predicted snowfall. This would allow residents ample time to plan for moving their vehicles.”

During a snow emergency there is no parking on most streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

Mankato has a variety of ways residents can be informed about snow emergencies. Stay informed and avoid being towed: