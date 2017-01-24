Dayton fainted near the end of State of the State address

Governor Mark Dayton apparently fainted near the end of his 45-minute State of the State speech Monday night at the Minnesota Capitol.

Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith and others nearby broke the governor’s fall after he pitched forward and struck his forehead on the podium. Secretary of State Steve Simon was among those who caught the governor as he fell, and said afterward, “There was some what appeared to be fainting that went on…. I hesitate to say what this was or wasn’t. I just know that he fell and we tried to brace his fall.”

Right after the incident, a clearly concerned Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said, “Anytime something like that happens, it’s just serious and everything stops, and we’re all one Minnesota and we’re all here and we’re all praying for him.”

House Democratic Minority Leader Melissa Hortman added, “We all have tough days. We all have days where we don’t feel so great. You hate for it to happen to a guy when he’s got an important speech to give, but… I’m very confident he’ll be fine.”

Several minutes later, Dayton walked with assistance out of the House chamber. He was *not* hospitalized and his son Eric later tweeted that this father was “doing great” and “doing a very advanced puzzle” with his grandson, Hugo.

About a year ago, Dayton was hospitalized overnight for observation after he fainted at a political event. A senior advisor said it was likely due to dehydration.

In the speech, Dayton said “no” to “Give it All Back” tax cuts, called for a funding increase for K-12 education and for pre-kindergarten, again challenged Republicans to bring forward what he called a “real solution” for transportation funding, and said he’ll continue pushing for cleaner lakes and rivers.

But Dayton didn’t get to what was to be the capstone of his State of the State address: a proposal to allow all Minnesotans above a certain income to purchase MinnesotaCare insurance coverage on the MNsure exchange. That plan will be hotly debated, beginning when Dayton rolls out his state budget proposal later this morning at 11:00 a.m.