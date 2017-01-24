Final tally in for Kiwanis Holiday Lights 2016

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is again making a sizable donation to the volunteer organizations that helped make 2016 another success.

Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said they are donating $60,000 back to the nonprofits groups that helped the organization during the event, even though the weather had an impact this year. “With the bitter cold we had, and with the rain, we had a ten percent dip in attendance and donations, but you know what? That’s to be expected. We put on a winter event so we know we’re going to have to deal with the weather,” he explained.

Wojcik said they were able to make the same level of donations that they did in 2015 because they, “Planned ahead and said, ‘You know, if we have a bad year we want to make sure there is still enough money set aside so we can make a sizable donation back to the community.'”

While attendance and donations were lower, he said volunteer efforts were not. Dozens of volunteers provided more than 12,000 hours of donated time.

New additions were a rotating merry-go-round display, a hot air balloon featuring a life flame, additional songs in the “dancing lights” area, a three-night live ice sculpting event, and even more lighted trees were added. Wojcik said they were well-received and the organization, “Heard some really good feedback from people who walked through, who took pictures, who posted on our Facebook page.”

Planners are already discussing the 2017 event, and Wojcik said, “Every year it’s going to be, ‘What’s the wow factor going to be in the park.'”

Over 165,000 people attended the free event, and 11.5 tons of food was collected by 20 area food shelves.

Over the past five years, 70.5 tons of food has been collected for area food shelves, $240,000 has been donated to the non-profits who have provided volunteers, and more than 600,000 people have visited the event.