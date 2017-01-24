Final tally in for Kiwanis Holiday Lights 2016

Written by on

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is again making a sizable donation to the volunteer organizations that helped make 2016 another success.

20160120 Holiday Lights Cover

Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said they are donating $60,000 back to the nonprofits groups that helped the organization during the event, even though the weather had an impact this year. “With the bitter cold we had, and with the rain, we had a ten percent dip in attendance and donations, but you know what? That’s to be expected. We put on a winter event so we know we’re going to have to deal with the weather,” he explained.

Wojcik said they were able to make the same level of donations that they did in 2015 because they, “Planned ahead and said, ‘You know, if we have a bad year we want to make sure there is still enough money set aside so we can make a sizable donation back to the community.'”

20151124 Hol Lights H

While attendance and donations were lower, he said volunteer efforts were not. Dozens of volunteers provided more than 12,000 hours of donated time.

New additions were a rotating merry-go-round display, a hot air balloon featuring a life flame, additional songs in the “dancing lights” area, a three-night live ice sculpting event, and even more lighted trees were added. Wojcik said they were well-received and the organization, “Heard some really good feedback from people who walked through, who took pictures, who posted on our Facebook page.”

Planners are already discussing the 2017 event, and Wojcik said, “Every year it’s going to be, ‘What’s the wow factor going to be in the park.'”

Over 165,000 people attended the free event, and 11.5 tons of food was collected by 20 area food shelves.

Over the past five years, 70.5 tons of food has been collected for area food shelves, $240,000 has been donated to the non-profits who have provided volunteers, and more than 600,000 people have visited the event.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Final tally in for Kiwanis Holiday Lights 2016

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is again making a sizable donation to the volunteer organizations that helped make 2016 another success. Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said they are donating $60,000 back to the nonprofits groups that helped the organization during the event, even though the weather had an impact this year. “With the bitter cold we had,…read more »

VINE Adult Community Center receives Pinnacle Award

The VINE Adult Community Center has received an international award that recognizes excellence in whole-person wellness programming. Vine Wellness Coordinator Karen Christie says the NuStep Pinnacle Award is given to adult community centers that have successfully integrated the whole-person wellness model into their setting and created a culture of wellness throughout their organization. She says…read more »

Storm moving in more slowly than first predicted

There has been a bit of a change to the winter storm warning that will be in effect Tuesday for Mankato and the surrounding area. It was originally expected to go into effect at noon, but Meteorologist Dan Effertz with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen said that’s now been pushed back to 3:00…read more »

Dayton fainted near the end of State of the State address

Governor Mark Dayton apparently fainted near the end of his 45-minute State of the State speech Monday night at the Minnesota Capitol. Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith and others nearby broke the governor’s fall after he pitched forward and struck his forehead on the podium. Secretary of State Steve Simon was among those who caught the…read more »

Winter Storm Warning issued for southern Minnesota

A winter storm warning has been issued for the southern portion of the KTOE listening area beginning at noon on Tuesday as weather officials eye a potentially disruptive snow system. Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist, Alexandra Keclik says the snow will reach the Mankato Metro by mid-morning on Tuesday.  “With the heaviest snow being…read more »

Saint Peter man taken to the hospital after crash on Highway 111

A Saint Peter man was injured Monday morning in a crash on Highway 111 in Nicollet County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 57-year old Charles Eugene Kienlen was traveling northbound when he was rear-ended by another vehicle driven by 19-year old Cody Joshua Vacek of Saint Peter. Authorities say the crash occurred near the intersection…read more »

Renewable energy fund gets critical look

Republican state lawmakers are considering killing a renewable energy fund that they say has been a failure. They say the programs haven’t done much to lower the cost of renewable energy. They’re proposing to shift the money instead to a general energy account. Rep. Marion O’Neill of Maple Lake says doing so would make sure…read more »

Man arrested after skipping on out taxi fare, vomiting fee

Mankato Police say a man who tried to skip out on his cab fare was arrested early Saturday morning. Commander Dan Schisel said police responded to a call from the taxi driver after Denzell Oats took a cab to his apartment, but did not pay his fare. He added, “He has also vomited in the…read more »

Red Rocks incident spills over into public safety center, MCHS – Mankato

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said an incident at Red Rocks spilled over into the county jail and Mayo Clinic Health Systems Mankato on Saturday. Commander Dan Schisel said police were called to the bar after two women were disruptive and one attacked the bouncer. Schisel said 23-year-old Alexandria Stackhouse was accused of biting…read more »