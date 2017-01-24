Lawmakers react to abortion executive order

A local lawmaker is reacting to President Trump’s executive order barring federal funding for non-governmental organizations in other nations that perform or actively promote abortions. Democratic Representative Laurie Halverson of Eagan says, “The fact that our president is already attacking reproductive rights around the globe, and is already putting women’s economic futures, educational futures, the economic futures of their children, putting that at risk should frighten us all.”

News of Trump’s executive order broke as Halverson announced her bill aiming to prevent government interference requiring doctors to share what she calls “medically inaccurate or unnecessary information” when consulting women seeking abortions.

Democratic Representative Erin Murphy of St. Paul also introduced a bill aimed at removing barriers for women to access contraception. She explained, ”

“It assures that people have access to coverage. any insurance company that covers prescription drugs will then be required to cover all FDA methods of contraception, they will do so without cost-sharing for the people that use them.”

Murphy says she knows getting “Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act” passed will be an uphill battle with a Republican-led legislature, but says she plans to fight hard to “advance more progress for women’s healthcare.”

Democratic State Senator Sandy Pappas introduced a similar bill in her chamber. She says the executive order is a step backwards and, “The march on Saturday really shows that women are not going to sit back and see a rollback of their rights that they’ve had for many, many years. and so women have taken this for granted–not any more, we’re going to fight for it, to keep it.”

Pappas says consistent use of contraception reduces unwanted pregnancies and abortion, and there should be bi-partisan agreement in favor of reducing the number of abortions.

Meanwhile, the St. Paul office of an anti-abortion group has been vandalized with spray painted messages and an upside-down cross.

Brian Gibson is executive director of Pro-Life Action Ministries. He says a staff member found the messages when she arrived at work Monday.

The messages contained expletives. One was against President Donald Trump – and Gibson says his group didn’t endorse Trump. Another refers to a child as another “mouth to feed.”

Gibson says he believes the vandalism happened overnight. He reported it to police.

Pro-Life Action Ministries held a prayer service Sunday outside a Planned Parenthood center in St. Paul. Gibson says about 180 people attended. Also Sunday, about 4,000 people gathered at the capitol for an annual rally marking the anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that legalized abortion.

** The Minnesota News Network and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt