Mankato man facing three felony charges after incident at Midtown Tavern on Saturday

A man faces three Felony assault charges after Mankato Police responded to a report of a suspect displaying a knife and throwing things around inside the Midtown Tavern on Saturday night.

According to the report, 36-year old Gerald Lee Penman of Mankato was removed by bar staff after throwing a drink at a patron. While outside, Penman allegedly pulled out a knife and was confronting a staff member.

Police say Penman then took off from the scene and officers were unable to locate the suspect.

36-year old Gerald Lee Penman.
In the early morning hours on Sunday, Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in Lime Valley that matched the description of Penman. After a search, Police located Penman in a wooded area and took the man into custody.

Penman faces one count of Felony 2nd Degree Assault and two counts of Felony 5th Degree Assault.

Penman has two previous convictions for domestic violence related offenses within the past three years, according to the complaint.

