Mankato YWCA’s 2017 Women of Distinction

The Mankato YWCA is making preparations for a March event meant to honor women who give back to the community.

The “Y-W’s” Sam Schirmers said the Women of Distinction Awards began in 1973 and, “We are really committed to recognizing and honoring women in our community that go above and beyond and make such a significant impact on our community and what we call home.”

The 2017 honorees include Kaaren Grabianowski, and Schirmers said she has a very close, personal history with the YWCA. “She has served on our board of directors, she’s helped spearhead some new efforts at the ‘YW’ when she was involved at the board level, she was an employee of the ‘YW’, so I think her rich history with the ‘YW’ is kind of unique.”

Grabianowski has spent much of her career working in and volunteering for non-profit organizations, including Greater Mankato Growth, City Center Partnership, Visit Mankato, Miracle League of North Mankato, One Bright Star, Greater Mankato Area United Way, Twin Rivers Center for the Arts, Mankato YWCA and many community events. In recent years, she has used her talents for helping the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota build a permanent home and managing their fundraising events.

Pam Jagdfeld, a Mankato area native, is a longtime community leader, volunteer and business professional. Pam is currently the Business Manager for Nifty Home Products preceded by a successful Executive Banking and Private Business career. Schirmers said Jagdfeld gets very involved in many volunteer efforts and, “The things that Pam is involved in she gets very deep into, meaning that she gives a lot of her time and talent to particular efforts at any given time.”

She meets weekly with girls at Mankato East for the “Surge” leadership program, has shared her love of cooking with Somali women by educating them on healthy substitutions for Somali recipes at evening cooking classes, and, among many other things, is a dedicated Children’s Museum volunteer. Jagdfeld serves on the Boards of GMG, MRCI and Rotary. Her community involvement includes Salvation Army, Sharing Tree, Women’s Collaborative Series, YWCA, 4-H, United Way, & SCC Foundation.

Jo Ann Radlinger is also being named a Woman of Distinction, and Schirmers said the owner of Jo’s Fitness Garage in Mankato has worked with people of all ages to improve their health, their outlook and their self-esteem. “Hearing stories of some of her clients and the things that she has done to help encourage them and really meet them where they are at I think is really, really phenomenal.”

Her emphasis has always been on individualized training and support; helping clients achieve their goals through personal training in a positive, supportive environment. She is a frequent speaker on women’s health and wellness and is regularly sought out for her expertise on motivation, goal-setting and exercise. She is a strong advocate of the power of two simple words” “I Am”.

In our three-part series about this year’s honorees, on Wednesday we’ll learn more about the 2017 Young Women of Distinction, and on Thursday the local organization that made a “Distinctive Difference.”

The event takes place on Tuesday, March 28 at 5:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at the Verizon Wireless Center. Ticket and sponsorship purchases and other information can be found here.
