Mapleton Robert Burns Celebration 2017…

A man faces three Felony assault charges after Mankato Police responded to a report of a suspect displaying a knife and throwing things around inside the Midtown Tavern on Saturday night. According to the report, 36-year old Gerald Lee Penman of Mankato was removed by bar staff after throwing a drink at a patron. While…… read more »
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer but will finish the final two years of his term. Dayton made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address. He says he felt fine until the very end, then collapsed before he could do anything.…… read more »
The Mankato YWCA is making preparations for a March event meant to honor women who give back to the community. The “Y-W’s” Sam Schirmers said the Women of Distinction Awards began in 1973 and, “We are really committed to recognizing and honoring women in our community that go above and beyond and make such a…… read more »
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is again making a sizable donation to the volunteer organizations that helped make 2016 another success. Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said they are donating $60,000 back to the nonprofits groups that helped the organization during the event, even though the weather had an impact this year. “With the bitter cold we had,…… read more »
The VINE Adult Community Center has received an international award that recognizes excellence in whole-person wellness programming. Vine Wellness Coordinator Karen Christie says the NuStep Pinnacle Award is given to adult community centers that have successfully integrated the whole-person wellness model into their setting and created a culture of wellness throughout their organization. She says…… read more »
There has been a bit of a change to the winter storm warning that will be in effect Tuesday for Mankato and the surrounding area. It was originally expected to go into effect at noon, but Meteorologist Dan Effertz with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen said that’s now been pushed back to 3:00…… read more »
Governor Mark Dayton apparently fainted near the end of his 45-minute State of the State speech Monday night at the Minnesota Capitol. Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith and others nearby broke the governor’s fall after he pitched forward and struck his forehead on the podium. Secretary of State Steve Simon was among those who caught the…… read more »
Two people from Montgomery were arrested on Friday after Authorities received a tip from an informant that they were dealing drugs from their home. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reports 34-year old Nicolas James May and 31-year old Diana Christina McDonald were taken into custody after executing a search warrant. Authorities say they located…… read more »
A winter storm warning has been issued for the southern portion of the KTOE listening area beginning at noon on Tuesday as weather officials eye a potentially disruptive snow system. Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist, Alexandra Keclik says the snow will reach the Mankato Metro by mid-morning on Tuesday. “With the heaviest snow being…… read more »
A Saint Peter man was injured Monday morning in a crash on Highway 111 in Nicollet County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 57-year old Charles Eugene Kienlen was traveling northbound when he was rear-ended by another vehicle driven by 19-year old Cody Joshua Vacek of Saint Peter. Authorities say the crash occurred near the intersection…… read more »