Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton announces he has prostate cancer

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer but will finish the final two years of his term.

Dayton made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address. He says he felt fine until the very end, then collapsed before he could do anything. He joked that he learned his speech was too long.

Dayton said at a news conference Tuesday that a biopsy last week confirmed the cancer. But he said he doesn’t feel any discomfort from it and there’s no indication the cancer has spread.

The 69-year-old Democrat says he’ll travel to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Tuesday afternoon to for tests on why he fainted. He says he’ll meet with doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester next week to discuss his treatment options, which might include surgery or radiation.