Protest breaks out at Capitol over protest bill

A protest broke out at the Capitol Tuesday after a House committee passed a bill that would allow cities to sue to recover costs related to unlawful assemblies and public nuisances.

Several people, including Ryan Voss, testified in opposition to the bill.

“The irony does not escape me that this is being considered in a building that is located on Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Boulevard.”

Hunter Cantrell also offered testimony.

“I propose this Ludacris proposition that instead of trying to further criminalized black protests, we actually address the systemic racial issues that are prevalent in our society.”

The bill’s author, Republican Nick Zerwas of Elk River, says his bill only applies to protesters convicted of a crime and that he has “no interest to crackdown on protests,” he just wants to “stop people from blocking freeways.”

