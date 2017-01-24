Snow delayed by layers of dry air

Although forecasters had predicted early Tuesday that snow would begin to fall in the Mankato area in the afternoon and early evening, as of 7:00 p.m. the snow had failed to materialize. The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen said that is about to change, with a band of snowfall approaching that stretches across much of southern Minnesota.

The NWS says the snow is taking so long to move north because of two layers of very dry air that need to be overcome. Snow is starting to fall near I-90.

The winter storm warning remains in effect and the amended forecast calls for the majority of the snow in the Mankato area to fall after 10:00 p.m., with three to five inches possible and winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Meteorologists say nighttime snow accumulation of three to five inches is possible and patchy blowing snow after 4:00 a.m.

More snowfall is expected on Wednesday, with another one to three inches possible, and patchy blowing snow likely before 5:00 p.m. It will be blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.