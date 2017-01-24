Spotlight Interview with PA (Paul Allan)

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is again making a sizable donation to the volunteer organizations that helped make 2016 another success. Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said they are donating $60,000 back to the nonprofits groups that helped the organization during the event, even though the weather had an impact this year. “With the bitter cold we had,…… read more »
The VINE Adult Community Center has received an international award that recognizes excellence in whole-person wellness programming. Vine Wellness Coordinator Karen Christie says the NuStep Pinnacle Award is given to adult community centers that have successfully integrated the whole-person wellness model into their setting and created a culture of wellness throughout their organization. She says…… read more »
There has been a bit of a change to the winter storm warning that will be in effect Tuesday for Mankato and the surrounding area. It was originally expected to go into effect at noon, but Meteorologist Dan Effertz with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen said that’s now been pushed back to 3:00…… read more »
Governor Mark Dayton apparently fainted near the end of his 45-minute State of the State speech Monday night at the Minnesota Capitol. Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith and others nearby broke the governor’s fall after he pitched forward and struck his forehead on the podium. Secretary of State Steve Simon was among those who caught the…… read more »
Two people from Montgomery were arrested on Friday after Authorities received a tip from an informant that they were dealing drugs from their home. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reports 34-year old Nicolas James May and 31-year old Diana Christina McDonald were taken into custody after executing a search warrant. Authorities say they located…… read more »
A winter storm warning has been issued for the southern portion of the KTOE listening area beginning at noon on Tuesday as weather officials eye a potentially disruptive snow system. Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist, Alexandra Keclik says the snow will reach the Mankato Metro by mid-morning on Tuesday. “With the heaviest snow being…… read more »
A Saint Peter man was injured Monday morning in a crash on Highway 111 in Nicollet County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 57-year old Charles Eugene Kienlen was traveling northbound when he was rear-ended by another vehicle driven by 19-year old Cody Joshua Vacek of Saint Peter. Authorities say the crash occurred near the intersection…… read more »
Republican state lawmakers are considering killing a renewable energy fund that they say has been a failure. They say the programs haven’t done much to lower the cost of renewable energy. They’re proposing to shift the money instead to a general energy account. Rep. Marion O’Neill of Maple Lake says doing so would make sure…… read more »
Mankato Police say a man who tried to skip out on his cab fare was arrested early Saturday morning. Commander Dan Schisel said police responded to a call from the taxi driver after Denzell Oats took a cab to his apartment, but did not pay his fare. He added, “He has also vomited in the…… read more »
The Mankato Department of Public Safety said an incident at Red Rocks spilled over into the county jail and Mayo Clinic Health Systems Mankato on Saturday. Commander Dan Schisel said police were called to the bar after two women were disruptive and one attacked the bouncer. Schisel said 23-year-old Alexandria Stackhouse was accused of biting…… read more »