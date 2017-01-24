Storm moving in more slowly than first predicted

Written by on

There has been a bit of a change to the winter storm warning that will be in effect Tuesday for Mankato and the surrounding area.

20170124-winter-storm-tuesday

It was originally expected to go into effect at noon, but Meteorologist Dan Effertz with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen said that’s now been pushed back to 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. “For the Mankato area, it look like the snow will be snow to move in,” he explained, “Probably not until, say, between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m.”

A significant amount of snow is expected to fall, with, “Total accumulations in the Mankato area right around five to seven inches.”

The snow will continue to come down overnight and into Wednesday, and begin to taper off across the southwest portion of the state during the morning hours on Wednesday, “Towards the Mankato area right around noon or so,” Effertz said.

On the heels of the snowfall, winds will be picking up out of the northwest, “During the day Wednesday, and may develop some blowing and drifting snow.”

The winter storm warning draws to a close Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m.

The City of Mankato has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8:00 tonight and lasting through 8:00 Wednesday night, meaning vehicles will have to be removed from nearly all of the streets in the city so plows can clear the snow. Violators face tickets and towing. Details about the snow emergency rules and a list of places people can park during that time are available on the city’s website.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

