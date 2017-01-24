Twin Cities workers will earn paid sick time this summer

Later this year part-time workers in two Minnesota cities will start earning paid sick time. On July 1st both Minneapolis and St. Paul will require companies to offer “Sick and Safe” time.

Chad Staul specializes in employment law at Rinke Noonan in St. Cloud. He says “safe” time can mean a variety of things, ”

“They allow the employee to be gone, not just because of their own illness. It’s the illness of themselves or a family member, similar to family medical leave. But they also allow them to use the absenses for domestic abuse, stalking of the employee or the employee’s family member.”

Staul says there has been some push back from businesses.

“I know there is some push back through employers by a Chamber of Commerce. For example I know that the city of Minneapolis is involving a lawsuit by the Chamber of Commerce and others, seaking to put an injunction to the ordinance so it doesn’t go into affect.”

Last week a Hennepin County judge issued a temporary injunction that affects companies based outside of Minneapolis, whose employees occasionally work within Minneapolis.

Staul says there have been bills on this issue introduced at the state legislature, but so far they’ve failed to get to a full vote. Duluth is a third Minnesota city considering paid sick time for part-time workers.

Part time workers in Minneapolis and St. Paul will accrue one hour for every 30 hours worked. He says it’s a national trend that started on both coasts about 10 years ago.

