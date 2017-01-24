VINE Adult Community Center receives Pinnacle Award

The VINE Adult Community Center has received an international award that recognizes excellence in whole-person wellness programming.

Vine Wellness Coordinator Karen Christie says the NuStep Pinnacle Award is given to adult community centers that have successfully integrated the whole-person wellness model into their setting and created a culture of wellness throughout their organization. She says the award committee asks nominees, “How are you helping people to age successfully? Looking at the Pinnacle Award of Excellence, how are you fulfilling the seven dimensions of wellness?”

Christie explains that it’s about much more than having a great fitness center on site, and the seven dimensions of wellness, outlined by the International Council on Active Aging, include, “The social, physical, spiritual, emotional, vocational, intellectual, and environmental aspects of wellness.”

Vine is the first organization in Minnesota to receive the award, and the first organization that has only been in operation for three years to receive the recognition.

In addition to international recognition in the ICAA Journal on Active Aging, the Gold Pinnacle Award winners also receive hotel and airfare to attend the 2017 ICAA conference, and a NuStep T5XR recumbent cross trainer – which is an exercise machine accessible to a wide range of users, from the physically fit to those with mobility limitations.