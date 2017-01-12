Bolton and Menk receives Strategic Partnership Award for work with MSU students

Written by on

A Mankato engineering firm received the latest strategic partnership award Thursday for their work with students at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

boulton-and-menk-2

Dean of the MSU – Mankato College of Science, Engineering, and Technology Brian Martinson said, “Our civil engineering program, which has been in existence since about 1999, we had our first graduates in 2003, I believe Bolton and Menk was the first company that we approached when we considering starting a civil engineering program.”

Martinson said the partnership is instrumental in the direction they take the program and gathering feedback for what is taking place in the field, and added, “Maybe more importantly to the students, (Bolton and Menk) has brought us a lot of good student projects over the years, hired a lot of interns, hired graduates.”

Botlon and Menk’s Mankato Civil Work Group Leader Dan Sarff said the partnership with MSU is, “To some extent, a little self-serving because it’s good have a source of engineering students, civil engineering students, right here in Mankato and available to us. The program’s outstanding.”

S.T. Industries in St. James received the first strategic partnership award in May for their donation of a video inspection system to MSU-Mankato. Mankato certified public accounting and business advisory firm Eide Bailly received the award in October. Open Door Health Center was recognized in November for their partnership with the MSU-Mankato Dental Hygiene program.

In the coming months, more companies that have “made a difference” with MSU and in their respective communities will be recognized.

The award is supported by Connect Magazine, Eide Bailly, MSU-Mankato, and KTOE.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Man involved in domestic disturbance shot to death by police in Austin

A man is dead after a domestic disturbance led to an officer-involved shooting in Austin. Two Austin police department officers and two deputies from the Mower County Sheriff’s department responded to a 9-1-1 call about a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon, and during the encounter an officer fired his gun. An adult male was injured and…read more »

Shoplifting attempt foiled — man caught running from Shopko

A 21-year-old Mankato man is facing theft and drug possession charges after a failed attempt to steal two drones and other items from Shopko by putting them in a suitcase and running from the store using the fire escape. An officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety caught up with Alex Schneider as he…read more »

Mankato man accused of strangling boyfriend

A 19-year-old Mankato man is accused of beating up his boyfriend because he refused to download an app on his cell phone. An officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety was sent to an apartment of Roosevelt Circle to check on a 9-1-1 call reporting chest pain, and when he arrived a woman in…read more »

Bolton and Menk receives Strategic Partnership Award for work with MSU students

A Mankato engineering firm received the latest strategic partnership award Thursday for their work with students at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Dean of the MSU – Mankato College of Science, Engineering, and Technology Brian Martinson said, “Our civil engineering program, which has been in existence since about 1999, we had our first graduates in 2003, I…read more »

Workforce talent summit next week to address area talent shortage

Greater Mankato Growth is hosting a Workforce Talent Summit next week, intended to get the community and business professionals involved in finding solutions to a shortage of qualified and skilled workers in the area. GMG President Jonathan Zierdt says there is already a talent shortage in the region and, “We know that we have employers…read more »

Mankato man, woman charged with $75,000 in public assistance fraud

A Mankato landlord and the woman he claimed was only his tenant are facing federal charges for trying to bilk the public assistance system – to the tune of more than $75,000. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 37-year-old Holly Bloom said on the forms that she was not related to 52-year-old Kyle Kirschman, but the…read more »

Mankato man accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend

A 34-year-old Mankato man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested after the Mankato Department of Public Safety says he threatened to kill his girlfriend in October. The victim told investigators that she argued with Jeffrey Whitmore over text messages she had sent to her cousin after he refused to come home and care…read more »

Man seriously hurt in summer drugged driving crash now facing charges

After being seriously injured in a crash in July, a Dundas man is now facing several charges in connection with the incident. Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nicolas Embertson crossed the center line on Highway 60 near 478th Avenue and slammed into a pickup headed the opposite direction. Witnesses told Troopers that Embertson had been speeding and drifting…read more »

Argument over puppies leads to domestic assault charges

An argument over puppies has led to a list of domestic assault charges for a Mankato man accused of attacking his brother. Mankato Police say 25-year-old Ricky Smith was angry that his brother had allowed their dogs to mate while he was out of town, and demanded some of the puppies. The victim believes Smith…read more »