Bolton and Menk receives Strategic Partnership Award for work with MSU students

A Mankato engineering firm received the latest strategic partnership award Thursday for their work with students at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Dean of the MSU – Mankato College of Science, Engineering, and Technology Brian Martinson said, “Our civil engineering program, which has been in existence since about 1999, we had our first graduates in 2003, I believe Bolton and Menk was the first company that we approached when we considering starting a civil engineering program.”

Martinson said the partnership is instrumental in the direction they take the program and gathering feedback for what is taking place in the field, and added, “Maybe more importantly to the students, (Bolton and Menk) has brought us a lot of good student projects over the years, hired a lot of interns, hired graduates.”

Botlon and Menk’s Mankato Civil Work Group Leader Dan Sarff said the partnership with MSU is, “To some extent, a little self-serving because it’s good have a source of engineering students, civil engineering students, right here in Mankato and available to us. The program’s outstanding.”

S.T. Industries in St. James received the first strategic partnership award in May for their donation of a video inspection system to MSU-Mankato. Mankato certified public accounting and business advisory firm Eide Bailly received the award in October. Open Door Health Center was recognized in November for their partnership with the MSU-Mankato Dental Hygiene program.

In the coming months, more companies that have “made a difference” with MSU and in their respective communities will be recognized.

The award is supported by Connect Magazine, Eide Bailly, MSU-Mankato, and KTOE.