Mayo expert dispels flu shot myths

With several south central Minnesota counties reporting moderate levels of flu activity, Mayo Clinic experts are reminding people that the influenza vaccination is the best protection against getting ill – and dispelling some myths about the shot.

An average of 45 percent of people get the vaccination in recent years, and there are myriad reasons people say they opt out. Many say they came down with the flu after getting the shot, but director of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group Dr. Gregory Poland said the vaccine is made with viruses that have been ‘inactivated’ and are therefore not infectious. “The easy answer is it’s simply not true,” Dr. Poland explained, “I think what people are referring to when they say that is, ‘I got the flu shot, and then I had symptoms which reminded me of the same kind of symptoms I get when I’ve had the flu.'”

Others claim they can’t get the shot because they are allergic to eggs but Poland said, “That is no longer the case. A flu vaccine contains, if any, low levels of detectable egg protein. We now have vaccines no longer produced in eggs.”

Still others believe it’s too late for the shot to be effective but Poland responded, “Interestingly enough in the U.S., the peak of our influenza outbreaks are often in the January, February, early March time frame.”

Dr. Poland said the best way to stay healthy is get enough sleep, eat right, exercise, and get a flu vaccine.